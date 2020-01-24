The hypothetical clock measures our nearness to Armageddon.
Source: Doomsday Clock is now 100 seconds from midnight
Opinion:
Ridiculous fear-mongering from people who have nothing better to do than play some kind of big-time dystopia game.
The atomic threat is of course real. But silly symbolic clocks make no difference. And throwing in climate change for a little extra, added hype? What a nice touch.
As if climate change has a direct link to nuclear catastrophe…
There are so many variables – seen and unseen – that go into keeping world peace. Trying to depict or predict with this silly symbol is a fine example of scientism, not science.
When I was a kid I was impressed by these VIP posers. Now I see them for what they are. Self-important pundits making a good living out of fear-mongering.