Top Harvard Professor Arrested For Lying To Feds About Involvement In Chinese Spy Program, Prosecutors Say | The Daily Wire | + Opinion


Federal law enforcement officials arrested a top Harvard scientist on Tuesday for allegedly lying to the U.S. government about his involvement in a massive Chinese program that authorities say is responsible for stealing proprietary information from U.S. institutions. Authorities arrested Dr. Charles Lieber, 60, chair of the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard […]

Source: Top Harvard Professor Arrested For Lying To Feds About Involvement In Chinese Spy Program, Prosecutors Say | The Daily Wire

Opinion:

Oops. I was wrong. Earlier I suggested that criminals hostile to democracy could be hiding out in backwater universities where they would never be seen nor suspected. But today we see a Harvard Professor, no less, accused of much the same thing.

I stand corrected!

