Chrome Remote Desktop vs. Real VNC

If you’re at all like me, you like to change things around to keep life fresh. Many years ago while studying Taoism, which is a philosophy and approach to life all about change, I used to rotate the artwork in my apartment according to the seasons. It just didn’t feel right if I didn’t move things around.

Android Tablet showing Windows 10 from my PC via Remote Desktop

Today I’m keeping up with the tradition by blogging through an unusual setup that nonetheless works pretty well and should also work for you.

If you have an older tablet that is getting a bit slow and don’t want to give it to your little sister but rather squeak more use out of it, try out these nifty remote desktop apps.

First up, we have Google Chrome Remote Desktop (RD). This app has improved a lot since it first came out. Years…