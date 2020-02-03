The US has become the key cog in the machine of modern kleptocracy worldwide. But it didn’t start with Trump.

Source: Corruption in America: How the US became the center of global kleptocracy – Vox

Opinion:

For a long time North Americans turned a blind eye to corruption in their own countries because it was so easy to point the finger at faraway lands located across an ocean.

I admittedly did this while a student in India. True, the corruption in India was obvious and totally in your face. But I and many other foreign students (mostly European and Asian) complained as if our own nations were immune to corruption and instead, shining exemplars of truth and justice.

All that changed when I did my Ph.D.

And I don’t need to say much more about that right now because anyone who has followed earthpages.org for a while will be familiar with my protests about the white-collar crime that hides under the veneer of civility and professionalism right here in Canada.

Some like to blame our high volume of Canadian immigration for corruption. While it’s true that some immigrants may bring their corrupt baggage and connections to the proverbial New World, it is also true that many individuals born in Canada choose corruption as a way of life.

So it’s simply not fair nor accurate to blame immigrants for corruption.

As any sociologist will tell you, many immigrants in Canada do the difficult jobs that other people do not want to do. To name a few of these essential jobs, a lot of new Canadians work in donut shops, dollar stores, as house and office cleaners and by offering senior and disability care.

I see them every day in living color, helping a senior outside in the freezing cold, making sandwiches at a Tim Hortons or Subway, mopping the floors at McDonald’s… and they are much to be admired.

What’s surprising about the above-linked article is how it does not point the finger at faraway lands but rather looks right in its own backyard.

We’re all sinners to some extent. How many students, teachers, and professors, for example, have not made use of photocopied material that is copyright protected?

Cummon… ‘fess up. 😊

For better or for worse, it’s a grey world out there. The question is, how far can we let things slide before it becomes not grey but pitch black?