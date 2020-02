Over the weekend I found myself searching for something interesting to watch, American football not really being my thing. After a while I stumbled across the original Dr. Who series at the Internet Archive.

This show – and its music – brings back fond Saturday afternoon memories of sitting in the basement as a kid, watching the Daleks on a CRT TV.

I liked Star Trek TOS more but still, as I grow older I can really appreciate just how neat the classic Dr. Who series really is.