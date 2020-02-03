via The Monochrome Experience: Planning Futures

Opinion:

LLUÍS BUSSÉ is working his magic again. In his most recent series, he talks about the future… with words and images.

For me, the past, present and (I guess) future are becoming more of a holistic than a linear experience. Memories may be biologically encoded but I think there’s more going on than mere physiology.

I tend to see biological markers much like stained glass. The colors of the glass allow some light to pass through, just as certain biological conditions allow some memories to flow from the source, which IMO is space and time or perhaps better put, God who would manage space and time.

Check out these photos. They have an almost apocalyptic or otherworldly feel to them. Great stuff!