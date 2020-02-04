Twilight Time

Just My Stuff

This was taken early this morning just before sunrise. I was up and doing my thing… mostly responding to comments around the web.

Looking out this small window I felt momentarily connected to one blogger. That happens often with a lot of different people at different times.

The roundish bulge shadow in the left / bottom-third is a beautiful purple-pink orchid, almost reaching out saying “I know it’s going to be sunrise soon.”

The camera itself is very low-end. I almost never use it. It’s built into my tablet. My iPhone – which has warmer colors – was upstairs turned off and I just didn’t feel motivated to get it.

But this essentially was it at around 5:30 to 6 am today. A sweet mystical time that you know won’t last long… which makes it even more special.😊