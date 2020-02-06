We live in an era where news about the activities of Russian spies is nothing really new to anyone. It was recently reported that Belgian intelligence services, the ones responsible for protecting …

It is not just now that Belgium has identified espionage issues within the country. Already in 2012, Director of the VSSE Alain Winants said that the number of foreign spies in the EU capital is not dozens, but “hundreds, several hundreds”.

Source: Belgian Tolerance Of Russian Spies: Naivety Or Deliberate Intention – OpEd – Eurasia Review

Opinion:

The above-linked article would never appear in Canada. We’re still far too repressed and in denial. But when reading this piece, I reflected on how well-written it is and that all I’d really have to do to adequately express my concerns is change the name “Belgium” and insert “Canada.” True, we’d also have to change a few place names around, agencies, and so on.

The gist of the article, however, rings true with regard to what has been happening to my country ever since God knows when.

For over two decades I have told people why I believe that Canada is at risk of being virtually occupied by high-level scammers and that the problem is not only about human rights and employment opportunities but also about the misappropriation of Canadian tax dollars.

People tend to care about cash first, so I had hoped that appealing to their bank books might spark an interest or at least a glimmer of mature thinking about the issue.

But no. Almost everyone I talked to assumed I was on some kind of paranoid trip. And I bet the kreaminals I suspect loved that. Portraying adversaries as crazy is a very old espionage game, especially in Russia where they actually lock up political dissidents in insane asylums.

Today, I hope and trust that some of those people I have spoken to would be honest and humble enough to admit that I might have been right.

Gosh, even I don’t know for sure.

But when a highly intuitive person like myself has distinct and repeated impressions for over 20 years that one of his former professors is an international criminal, you would think a few people might at least consider that my impressions were not mere fantasy or imagination.

Still, not one person has admitted that they might have been wrong in dismissing my concerns.

To me, this is a kind of denial. Many Canadians tend to be naive and want to believe their country is healthy, even if it might not be.

Denial never solves any kind of problem.

And that’s why I continue to speak out on this issue. I love my country, the country in which I was born and raised. And I want to see it reach its full potential – which I believe is great – without falling into the abyss of lies, rigged hiring practices, clandestine violence and other forms of international criminality.