Just a coincidence…


Just My Stuff

that my initials are on this screenshot for Bamboo, a really nice RSS reader that I discovered last night.

Bamboo does not work with newer versions of Firefox so I tried it with a controversial browser called Pale Moon. It works great. It also works on MyPal, another browser intending to be secure for Windows XP.

Both of the computers I use for Bamboo do pretty much only that. I don’t sync them with Firefox of Chrome because of the security risk. But as standalone news gatherers, they work great. And I feel good about putting these older machines to good use.

The nice thing about Bamboo is its search function. So rather than scrolling through countless feeds I can simply search, say, “spies” (one of my favorite topics) and all sorts of great material appears, updated by the minute.

