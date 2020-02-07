I really shouldn’t be telling you this… | Jinx Alert!

Listen to spies’ shortwave radio broadcasts / Boing Boing

Gareth’s post yesterday about the mysterious shortwave numbers stations used by spies to communicate happily reminded me of this article I wrote for bOING bOING Digital back in 1999 about the…

Jinx Alert!

Here’s a doozer. The above link also provides more interesting info and links to similar transmissions.

The funny thing is, readers might remember that I was trying out new music production software called LMMS. I found some very nice sounds and FX thru LMMS but also that it was a bit too awkward and limiting to really get down to serious music production. So I migrated the project to Reaper, a music production suite that I have been using for years and which I am extremely familiar with.

However, after successfully merging the project into Reaper I got stuck, artistically. But now, after hearing these amazing and real transmissions, I have new grist for the mill and will be mixing some of these short-wave spy transmissions into my composition.

At the risk of jinxing my creative process before I’m done, I’ll just say the piece is tentatively called “Creep” or maybe “The Spy Speaks.”

Watch for it. If all goes well, I should be done within the month! 😃