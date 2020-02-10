Sunday Drive


Just My Stuff

I thought I had almost recovered from an ongoing winter cold so suggested to my Mom that we take a drive down to Lake Ontario at the Toronto Waterfront. This particular view is known as “Cherry Beach” with actually is pretty scummy. It looks best in winter but still, the trees have a sickly feel to them and visitors tend to leave trash on the ground.

Still, something is better than nothing and we hadn’t been out of the neighborhood for a while.

This next shot was taken by my Mom, who is 93 years old. Every now and then she comes up with a really great photo. I like my pose here… looking out over the waters. It reminds me a book cover for a work by Nietzsche, can’t remember which one, but the guy is standing on top of a mountain surveying the landscape.

After coming home and…

View original post 27 more words

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.