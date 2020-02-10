Sunday Drive

Just My Stuff

I thought I had almost recovered from an ongoing winter cold so suggested to my Mom that we take a drive down to Lake Ontario at the Toronto Waterfront. This particular view is known as “Cherry Beach” with actually is pretty scummy. It looks best in winter but still, the trees have a sickly feel to them and visitors tend to leave trash on the ground.

Still, something is better than nothing and we hadn’t been out of the neighborhood for a while.

This next shot was taken by my Mom, who is 93 years old. Every now and then she comes up with a really great photo. I like my pose here… looking out over the waters. It reminds me a book cover for a work by Nietzsche, can’t remember which one, but the guy is standing on top of a mountain surveying the landscape.

After coming home and…