The Oscars – It’s nice Joaquin Phoenix won but… (and three cheers for The Captain and The Kid!)

Joaquin Phoenix’s heartfelt speech about peace, love, unity and second chances was all very nice. But in his list of oppressed minorities, he ironically missed the social group which the film Joker tends to oppress.

What group is that?

The so-called mentally ill.

Myself, it’s late, I’m tired and that nasty virus I had is making a comeback as a head cold, so I won’t elaborate but will refer you to my review of the film here: Joker – Reinforcing conventional thinking about so-called mental illness?

My review outlines some of my arguments about Joker‘s reinforcement of American (and indeed global) stereotypes about psychological suffering and difference.

However, my full critique of the APA’s interpretation of the human condition goes well beyond what I’ve written there.

Let me just say that I believe so-called mental illness is a multidimensional issue involving biology, psychology, society, and spirituality.

And sadly, Phoenix didn’t even try to touch on that.

On a brighter note, wasn’t it great to see Elton John and Bernie Taupin get the recognition they so deserve!

Fantastic!

I remember when rock was young… 🙂

Elton’s humility and humanity were so touching. I’ll always treasure his music. Right up there with the Fab Four and David Bowie.