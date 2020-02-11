Source: Journalists say RCMP blocking efforts to cover police raids on Wet’suwet’en camps | CTV News

Opinion:

The sticky reality that Europeans (and others from around the world) essentially conquered indigenous peoples in North America is not going to go away. Politicians are heading in to “consult” (what a polite word…) with protesters in a desperate attempt to get things moving again.

Meanwhile, people cannot get to work and truckers cannot deliver their goods as the blockade continues and protests expand.

So what’s the solution?

I’m not sure.

Justin Trudeau has a penchant for doling out millions of taxpayers’ dollars to faraway countries where Canadian funds will most likely be misappropriated by local crimelords.

Oh well, squandering millions of dollars in highly corrupt, distant countries looks good on him, right? The French and German leaders will no doubt be impressed. And who cares if the money ends up going into more guns, drugs, violence, and human trafficking?

Meanwhile, many lower-income Canadians are working long and hard hours just trying to make ends meet.

Gasp.

More to the point of the above image, we must ask it Trudeau is doing enough to help the indigenous peoples struggling in our own backyard.

It is time for a change in federal leadership. Nice looks, good social skills, and a cool beard are not enough to make an intelligent, responsible PM.

If Trudeau’s father had not been PM, I think Justin would probably be a camp counselor or schoolteacher right now. Something more appropriate to his abilities.

But that’s a moot point. Trudeau’s father was the PM, and Justin no doubt learned a few things around the dinner table and in foreign travels.

He’s got the looks and manners down. But the substance?