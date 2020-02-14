Milli Vanilli blamed it on the rain… but I think I’ll blame it on the ice!

Was just looking over my first podcast and realized it took me this long to catch a typo in the title at buzzsprout.com which read “Please allow me to introduced myself!” Well, unless I’m Dr. Who and can time travel backward and forward with ease, that doesn’t really make much sense.

I just fixed it.

It was incredibly cold last night and that tends to have an effect on my entire being, even if I’m huddled up indoors. So I think I’ll blame it on the ice!

After posting that podcast it took me 15 minutes to warm up the car enough to de-ice it and get out for some necessary supplies. Thankfully, things are warming up now!

Well, this is just a quick note of correction. No more blogging tonight as I must catch up on some episodes of Vikings and Picard, just sitting on the PVR waiting to be watched.

Future podcasts might deal with my take on dreams, a very popular topic at Earthpages; possibly some self-help, inspirational tips; or perhaps simple entertainment reviews.

We will see! Errr rather… hear! 🙂