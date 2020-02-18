MACIK: For nothing but itself | + Opinion


I often wonder what drives poets to poverty, philosophers to destitution and artists to a similar fate. Very few gain fame, and fewer still while living. They lose all and give much, gushing their wisdom onto pages and canvases. But for what? Throughout history, some no doubt thought of their livelihood, but even centuries ago […]

Great article. This is what I thought university was about. It certainly was in India and in Canada before that.

What happened while I was away?

