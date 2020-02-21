Source: ‘Wells of Hope’: Christians, Muslims fighting trafficking together – Vatican News

Opinion:

One of the great scourges of our time. What you don’t hear in this report is that human trafficking can be linked to white-collar, transnational criminals.

A few months ago I encountered a young woman with a faraway air about her, begging for spare change. She seemed so paradoxically trapped and beautiful. My gut told me some sleazy operator was abusing her, so I declined to give her anything.

It’s a no-win situation. You feel bad by saying no but just cannot say yes.

Her response was all in her eyes. They said, don’t worry I’m a prisoner and it wouldn’t help anyhow.

At least, that’s how I read it.

Human trafficking has finally made the mainstream news. I talked about this months ago.