Another side of David Bowie – As if we didn’t have enuf already! :)


Just My Stuff

Some folks came over last night and shared their photos of a recent Mexico trip. This pic by local photographer Fernando Aceves was one of them. Actually, there are several in this series with David Bowie at Tenochtitlan.

About the only thing I remember about Tenochtitlan is proofreading a brief fling/flame’s essay on the same topic. I had hoped to go there before doing my doctorate but for various reasons that never materialized.

I did a junior school project on the Aztecs. You can see me working on it here:

