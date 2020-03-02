25 Years of Internet: It’s Broken, but We Can Fix It | + Opinion

In her recently published book The internet is broken. But we can fix it, Marleen Stikker, internet pioneer, philosopher, and co-founder…

Opinion:

Another David Bowie pic? Well, I like him and sometimes I wonder if his spirit periodically hovers around those of us who want to make a difference. He’s also quoted in the above-linked article.

In an interview with BBC journalist Jeremy Paxman in 1999 about the nature of the internet, Bowie says “I don’t think we’ve even seen the tip of the iceberg. I think the potential of what the internet is going to do to society, both good and bad, is unimaginable. I think we are actually on the cusp of something exhilarating and terrifying.”

Bowie aside, reading 25 Years of Internet: It’s Broken, but We Can Fix It certainly resonated with me today. It essentially says we are not powerless. We can do something. We can make a difference.

The Powers That Be may want us to feel demoralized, apathetic, and resigned. But that’s bullshit. Some folks may lie, cheat and even marry their way into a false, authoritarian identity.

We could roll over and die. But I choose not to. And why should it be different for anyone else harmed by the proverbial “system”?

We are not alone. The vast majority of people are not creepy, conflicted posers. True, cheating rogues tend to be crafty and intelligent. But that does not mean they cannot be put behind bars, where many of them belong.

My humble podcast – and yes, the delivery still needs some smoothing out – is my way of saying, “F-U! I do not accept your despoiling my otherwise wonderful country. And I’m not going to lie down and let it happen.”