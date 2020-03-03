How to get some more mileage out of that older computer you just don’t want to ditch

What you need:

One half-decent computer, preferably powerful enough to stream videos and music

Another old, mediocre computer with not too much RAM or processing power

What to do:

Install the free VNC Server on your best computer

Install the free VNC Viewer on your mediocre computer

That should give you responsive graphical support. Meaning… the mediocre computer can be used as a dummy keyboard to control the better computer.

The advantage is that the best computer does all the heavy processing and just beams the final signal to your mediocre computer, which should respond quickly (because it’s only processing a finished product).

But what about sound?

Yes, you need sound too. I tested several remote desktop apps that include sound but sadly, they all had unacceptable graphics lag for serious writing.

They were okay for watching the news (sound was generally synced with picture) but for typing, where you just cannot have graphics lag, they didn’t do very well.

So my solution is to use VLC media player for sound (along with VNC for graphics).

How to use VLC media player to stream sound:

Install the free VLC media player on both computers

On the best computer, go to “Media” >> “Open Capture Device” and fill in the wizard with the appropriate details (this can be a bit tricky but Googling how to do it worked for me)

On the mediocre computer, go to “Media” >> “Open Network Stream” and again, fill in the correct particulars (this takes guidance but Googling also worked for me – Note – set audio caching time to ZERO)

What does this give you?

You’ve got an old, mediocre remote computer that now works fast and also has good quality sound, all piped in from the best computer. This configuration is best for writing and, say, listening to music.

If you can tolerate a touch of audio lag, it’s fine for watching news videos too. Although I wouldn’t watch a drama this way—I have watched parts of hockey games, after all, I am Canadian! 😊

VNC Viewer and VLC Media Player also have Android, Apple and Linux apps. So you can securely use this remote desktop strategy not only with your old PC but also with your tablet, phone or iPad too.

Go green! Recycle! Save money!

It’s using free software and reusing old hardware instead of buying new, expensive hardware. The sensible way to go!

All of my blogging today at Earthpages.org, including this post, was achieved via this fantastic method. If anyone is serious about this and needs a bit of help, feel free to comment.