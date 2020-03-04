Pocket – The Spy With No Name | + Opinion

Earthpages.org

One day his superiors caught him studying German vocabulary instead of guarding a checkpoint in the snow. They marched him to an upstairs office where he expected disciplinary action. Instead he was introduced to two members of Statni bezpecnost – the Czechoslovak secret State police. The StB was a shadowy spy agency that reported directly to the Soviets.

Opinion:

An incredible story that goes to show just how far some spies will go in deceiving others. This Czech man created a whole new identity as a Dutch person!

