Just a friendly reminder to check out the latest alt news at Earthpages.ca

You may have noticed that I reverted to an older WordPress theme for Earthpages.org. I generally like the change because it’s more pictorial. But one drawback is that News – 24/7 links are not immediately visible. Visitors need to scroll down a bit to see them in the right column.

I could Tweet like crazy… posting every alt news story I find to Twitter. But I suspect that would alienate some of my Twitter followers. So until I find a better solution please remember that I’m still scouring the web for the latest alt news at Earthpages.ca.