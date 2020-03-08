Earthpages.org

Coronavirus Update (Live): 109,836 Cases and 3,805 Deaths from COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus Outbreak – Worldometer | + Opinion


Live statistics and coronavirus news tracking the number of confirmed cases, recovered patients, and death toll by country due to the COVID 19 coronavirus from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus counter with new cases, historical data, and info. Daily charts, graphs, news and updates

Source: Coronavirus Update (Live): 109,836 Cases and 3,805 Deaths from COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus Outbreak – Worldometer

Opinion:

Watch this “Worldometer” which reports Coronavirus cases with live updates.

If you happen to be thinking about traveling, this might help you to make an informed decision re canceling or not.

Thanks to anon. for forwarding this.

What are you thinking?

