Bloggers… Did you know that WordPress has a desktop app?


I didn’t until this morning.

https://apps.wordpress.com/

Installing the app for Linux hoping it would make things easier with an older PC, I was pleasantly surprised to find that this app rocks.

How many times have I not been able to find a blog because the blogger did not list their URL along with their Gravatar?

Too many times.

But all that has changed.

If you notice I’m “liking” your material more from now on, this app is probably the reason why.

I don’t have a lot of time and when people don’t make it easy to find them, I often give up.

But again, this app simplifies the process.

So bloggers, check it out!

(I haven’t tried the Windows version yet). 😊

2 comments

