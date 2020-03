Source: iranwire.com Kian Sabeti Translation by Iran Press Watch According to a news release from IranWire, on Thursday, 23 January, a Baha’i couple living in Qaemshahr, Saman Shirvani and Faraneh Mansouri, who had been visiting friends,&hellip

