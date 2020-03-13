Earthpages.org

Shaman, Schismatic, Necromancer: Religious Libertarians in Russia – Journal #107 March 2020 – e-flux


According to the traditionalist mindset, modern repressions have filled the world with troubled spirits. This is why the world has come to resemble a …

Source: Shaman, Schismatic, Necromancer: Religious Libertarians in Russia – Journal #107 March 2020 – e-flux

Opinion:

Not everyone sees the world as a material place where spirits are just figments of the imagination. This article points out how Russian psychiatry merges with oppressive politics. An alleged shaman is actually turned in by “official” shamans and locked up in a psychiatric facility (see paragraph just before last photo in the above linked article).

