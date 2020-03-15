Covid-19 Highlights the Importance of ‘Social Vitamin C’

Source: Combatting a Mental Health Pandemic | Psychology Today Canada

Opinion:

Some years ago Toronto had a massive blackout and it didn’t take long before waves of crime and violence moved through the city.

The blackout made obvious the fact that our Western civilization is but a thin veneer underneath which rests the beast known as “me-first.”

As we watch and wait, hoping the COVID-19 pandemic can be reasonably contained, one can’t help but wonder how bad it will get.

Can we consciously control things if consumer supply falls way short of demand? How long before we’re living a Mad Max or 12 Monkeys movie?

This psychiatrist seems to hope that sensible words of encouragement will do the trick, keeping us civil. Myself, I’m not so sure. Psychiatry espouses a fairly superficial look at humanity, with arguably little or no appreciation of the great depths, heights and alternative avenues that the psyche may encounter.

If push comes to shove – that is, if the yellow needle goes into the red – large groups of starving people would probably get beastly.

So as much as I disagree with aspects of contemporary psychiatry, which arguably is a by-product of that biased veneer called civilization, I do agree with the thrust of what the doctor is saying.

Let’s all practice smart prevention right now to keep that shiny exterior of civility, however thin, intact for generations to come. Because the alternative… well, let’s not go there!

Michael William Clark has a Ph.D. in Religious Studies from the University of Ottawa, Canada. Among his varied interests, he is particularly keen on promoting new directions leading toward the confluence of spirituality and science.