Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event – Reuters | Opinion

Opinion:

When I was going through the Catholic RCIA, which is a necessary rite for anyone converting to Catholicism, the presiding priest got on the topic of germs, illness and the seemingly unhygienic practice of Holy Communion.

I say “seemingly” because the priest told RCIA candidates about two main groups of Catholic thought.

The first group believes that medical science should be observed. So if a priest has a bad cold or flu, there would be a higher chance of a parishioner aquiring the illness while receiving the Eucharist from that afflicted priest (who dispenses it with bare hands).

The second group believes that the Holy Spirit would protect the recipient and they would not get sick.

For the most part, I belong to the first group and see no reason why the Catholic Church would not modify its backward and unhygienic Eucharistic practices.

I mean, if you went to a restaurant and the employee gave you a veggie burger with their bare hands, how would you feel?

Myself, I’d feel like not eating it and maybe reporting them to the appropriate authorities.

Catholic denial on this issue is even more apparent with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mass is canceled in Toronto Canada for this Sunday but Daily Mass with Eucharist will continue.

And I bet some Catholics deeply invested in their faith will continue to receive the Eucharist, either from hand to mouth or hand to hand.

Then some will move through the community loving Jesus while perhaps putting the rest of us at risk.

Nothing wrong with loving Jesus but for those of us who are – or have – loved ones at high risk for COVID-19, there’s really no excuse for this kind of reckless behavior.

Why doesn’t the Catholic Church update its Eucharistic practice?

For instance, priests could wear gloves like any other food server, place the Eucharist on a large table, each wafer separate from the other. Parishioners could go up and pick one without touching anything but the Eucharist itself. Better yet, each host could be individually wrapped in a recyclable paper jacket, not unlike a hash brown.

Yes, it would cost the Church more money. And yes it might give priests a little bit less of a dramatic appearance. But I believe Catholics, in general, would be a lot healthier—both physically and spiritually.

How long will some religious believers skirt common sense and common laws about edibles, hygiene and health?

Michael William Clark has a Ph.D. in Religious Studies from the University of Ottawa, Canada. Among his varied interests, he is particularly keen on promoting new directions leading toward the confluence of spirituality and science.