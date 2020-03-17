Coronavirus lockdown eases pollution, Venice canal runs clear – National | Globalnews.ca | Opinion – Memories

Air and water quality have improved in countries like Italy and China, places most gravely hit by COVID-19.

Opinion – Memories:

“Every cloud has a silver lining.”

That’s the opening line of a song called “Maple Lane” by The Five Man Electrical Band.

Many of us have a bit of extra time on our hands and hopefully will turn to creativity and contemplation to deal with the solitude. Solitude can be a wonderful thing.

I can’t help but think of those Catholics who pay a fortune to go on a “retreat” to some faraway or fancy place. Well folks, here’s your retreat right now. And it’s both free and not fabricated.

The real thing.

But to get back to the song, this actually was the VERY FIRST album I purchased. It was at a Canadian retailer called Zellers in the discount bins. I think I paid $1.99 for it. And I actually really liked it.

The band had a few hits, most notably “Signs,” “Absolutely Right” and “I’m a Stranger Here.”

“I’m a Stranger Here” is about an ET visitation. I liked it a lot but I don’t think it was too popular outside of Canada.

So folks, come with me on my journey through the past. Enjoy my first LP with me.

Listening to this I’m about 10 years old, in my bedroom with an old wooden floor, Hot Wheels and other toys scattered about. It’s a nice quiet neighborhood and I’m just starting to notice GIRLS!