Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, the WWE and more show how comfortable TV is diminishing

Source: Watching people try to act normal on live TV during a pandemic – The Verge

Opinion:

Even for those who survive the Corona pandemic unscathed, one thing is certain. We will all die sooner or later.

I don’t mean to sound like a prophet of doom, but it’s true. We are all mortal.

Watching the first minute or two of this video it is amazing to see how Colbert falls flat without the canned laughter of a studio audience. How much more will some of us ‘fall flat’ when we physically pass and realize that all our wealth and status doesn’t mean squat in the afterlife if we haven’t lived a good life to begin with.

Just imagine. That ‘hypothetical’ professor who disposes of truncated stiffs in plastic bags for an international crime ring will suddenly not be a respected professor but a damned soul living in God knows what kind of torment.

Death is a great leveler. Actually, it’s the great leveler.

And what about all those foolish people in Audis and BMWs who drive like entitled maniacs and look down on the common folk. What a surprise for them when they realize that many of those whom they looked down on actually end up higher in the afterlife.

You don’t have to listen to me. Most people won’t anyhow. They will be momentarily humbled by this virus and then go back to their old b.s. ways once everything returns to ‘normal.’

But perhaps we should try to listen to our hearts. Is there something we can all learn from this pandemic?