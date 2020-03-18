Hindus urge the world to draw closer to God through prayer amidst coronavirus outbreak

Special to Earthpages.org

Besides using all necessary resources and actions to combat deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Hindus are calling upon the world to develop intimacy with God by increasing the frequency of prayer in their homes.

Hindu advocate Rajan Zed in Nevada (USA) says: This moment of growing anxiety, uncertainty and distress; exposing the human vulnerability and fragility; asks for display of whole-hearted solidarity of all believers belonging to seriously different traditions; to plead the Almighty for His mercy and seek His blessings.

This is the opportune time amidst our shared vulnerability to use prayer, which is our strength and resource, to approach the all-powerful and all-loving God for the common good of the local and world communities; as being human family we are interconnected, interlinked and interdependent; Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, notes.

With gratitude in your hearts and seeking God’s protection; pray for the victims, their loved ones, caregivers and others helping in fighting the coronavirus; well-being of the vulnerable, marginalized and distressed; and eradication of COVID-19. God answers prayers; prayers provide hope and remedy against despair; and can be one of the powerful tools while dealing with coronavirus anxiety; Rajan Zed points out.

Zed suggests: Take refuge in God and entrust yourself to Him for comfort and healing. When God is with you, all scare goes away. Petition God to guard us, cover us with His wings and watch over us during these times of confusion and suffering.

Addressing about 1.1 billion Hindus worldwide in view of COVID-19, Rajan Zed urges them to pray at least twice daily in their home shrines with total devotion and pure heart; making offerings to ista-devata, chanting mantras, reading sacred texts, performing arati and bhajans, doing puja, etc. Hindus are God’s people, full of courage and generosity; Zed adds.

Hinduism is oldest and third largest religion of the world.