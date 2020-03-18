Meditation may have shaved 8 years of aging off Buddhist monk’s brain | Live Science | Opinion

A 41-year-old Tibetan Buddhist monk has a brain that looks like he’s just 33.

Opinion:

Now, if only we could find a type of mediation that also reversed the aging process of our outer appearance! These Canadian winters – and the cold dry air that goes with them – are really doing a number on my mug.

Oops. I forgot. Real meditators don’t worry about such things.

I guess I’m not cut out to be a monk… Buddhist or otherwise.

On the other hand, monks don’t have to worry about money and that might also have something to do with their youthful-looking brain. They get ‘magic money’ as I call it.

So when their roof needs resurfacing they just call up the boss and presto, the roof is fixed. For the rest of us, we have to really consider how much it costs, whether we will always be able to afford to live in a house, and so on.

To me, living in the real world is far more conducive to genuine spiritual growth and knowledge than living in some conjured up contemplative environment where the necessities of life are all taken care of.

Just my opinion, of course. You don’t have to agree. And there could be exceptions. There usually are.