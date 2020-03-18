Thames Valley Police are on the hunt for audacious burglars who stole the paintings, one of which dates back to 1616, from an art gallery in St Aldates, Oxford on Saturday night.

Source: Thieves who stole three historic paintings from Oxford University gallery ‘escaped by boat’ | Daily Mail Online

Opinion:

I had a feeling certain individuals would take advantage of all the confusion and uncertainty we’re going through. Hopefully, crime won’t spike but already we see that some cagey creeps took advantage of the world disorder at Oxford on Saturday.

Seems there are two types of people in this world. One tries to help. The other tries to exploit.

What are you?