Listen to “Sane Asylum” – A new track by MC

This is a tune I began working on before Corona became a worldwide epidemic. But I just finished it off now so it’s got an ominous feel for sure. I played an unfinished demo to a friend who’s a history buff. She said it made her feel like the Nazi’s were about to come up the stairs and get her. Myself, it’s more of a ‘danger city’ theme for me. Staying safe in ‘danger city.’

And ten thousand peoploids split into small tribes,

Coveting the highest of the sterile skyscrapers ~ Future Legend David Bowie