According to early research, an old malaria drug called chloroquine might also work for the new coronavirus.

Source: Chloroquine, an old malaria drug, may help treat novel coronavirus, doctors say – ABC News

Opinion:

I saw this story on FOX News last night as well. According to that report, American doctors need guidelines before they could begin using chloroquine for Corona. Doctors have already used chloroquine for Covid-19 in some European countries but politics – again according to FOX – is slowing its use in North America.