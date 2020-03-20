Earthpages.org

Chloroquine, an old malaria drug, may help treat novel coronavirus, doctors say – ABC News | Opinion


According to early research, an old malaria drug called chloroquine might also work for the new coronavirus.

Source: Chloroquine, an old malaria drug, may help treat novel coronavirus, doctors say – ABC News

Opinion:

I saw this story on FOX News last night as well. According to that report, American doctors need guidelines before they could begin using chloroquine for Corona. Doctors have already used chloroquine for Covid-19 in some European countries but politics – again according to FOX – is slowing its use in North America.

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.