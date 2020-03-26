Alright… maybe I fibbed a bit…

Just My Stuff

Here’s the other side of the wall hanging that I posted a few days ago. In that post, I said my parents visited Dunster UK. But honestly, I’m not sure. They did visit the UK and stay at their friends’ cottage. But exactly where it was, I can’t recall. I was just a boy at the time.

We did call this fish “Dunster” though because it actually came from Dunster UK. I know that because for many years it sat on a rough old pine table that my great-grandfather took up to our (inherited) cottage at Go Home Bay, Georgian Bay. And if I remember right my Mom told me the story of how she bought Dunster at an art and antique store I believe in Midland ON.

Anyone who’s been to Georgian Bay should know where Midland is and what it means to local residents and cottagers. I…