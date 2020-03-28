Karma, Bad Faith and Grace | Opinion

In Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, karma theory is often presented by intellectuals and religious fundamentalists as an unshakable law.

It is probably most accurate to call karma a belief. Whether or not the idea of karma is a true or false belief remains to be discovered.

The belief in karma involves a kind of a cosmic justice system, which involves another belief, namely, reincarnation.

According to most doctrines of reincarnation, ethically good thoughts and actions are positively rewarded, whereas evil inclinations and deeds meet with negative rewards.

In a more cosmic vein, the effects of good and bad thoughts and actions may also transfer from one lifetime to the next, which is where we see the belief in reincarnation.

For some, the story of karma ends there but in the vastness of Asian traditions, it is far more nuanced.

Here are a few additional wrinkles that many popular writers are unaware of:

Rewards and punishment may come about in a given lifetime, another lifetime or in the afterlife realms of many temporary heavens and hells.

Scholars and yogis alike say that the law of karma is not entirely deterministic. At any moment in the karmic linkage of deeds and their effects, we possess free will.

This second condition means we can always choose our attitude and behavior, regardless of past attitudes and actions. Ignorance of our personal freedom tends to bind some to a condition comparable to the ‘bad faith’ of Existentialism.

According to J.-P. Sartre, bad faith is the slavish devotion to an inauthentic life. Instead of choosing to pursue authentic ideals and commitments, persons of bad faith may gain material security but essentially lose that which makes them fully human—our integrity, creativity and freedom.¹

A third point often overlooked by popular writers on karma is

Philosophical and religious traditions embracing the belief in deities maintain that personal devotion and God’s grace may lessen or even liberate us from the accumulated effects of bad karma.

This final wrinkle is noted by the Indologist Wendy Doniger in her discussion of karma transfer and is colorfully illustrated in biographical accounts of the Hindu holy man, Sri Ramakrishna.

Karma, of course, has also reached into pop culture with many artists creatively applying the idea. I think this is a good thing. Censoring the application of religious ideas to protect the feelings of certain devotees to my mind is regressive and counterproductive to the liberal democratic spirit—a spirit of genuine innovation that, in contrast to stagnant cultures that rest on their ancient past, makes modern or, if you like, postmodern liberal democracies vibrant and prosperous.²

—

¹ Critics of this notion say one’s radical freedom also includes the desire and choice to be false, just as a waiter or hairstylist puts on a false front to hustle up tips. But diehard existentialists would counter that choosing a life of bad faith ultimately leads to hollowness, internal conflict and despair. Myself, I’d say each situation differs and we all put on a false front (i.e. persona) to some degree for expedience. Still, the essential question remains: Does our persona fit with our core ethical ideals?

² If an adaptation of a religious idea hurts your feelings, makes you angry or violent, it might be that you are using the adaptation as a convenient excuse to hide your own lack of psychological maturity and moreover, that you are not too secure in that faith to begin with. When I think of all the hideous depictions of Jesus Christ and crucifixes out there, I’d be a mess if I let them get to me. Also, there may be grains of truth – or perhaps more abstract or subtle truths – in artistic deviations from current orthodoxies, which themselves are often practically corrupted and prone to evolve throughout history.

Michael William Clark has a Ph.D. in Religious Studies from the University of Ottawa, Canada. Among his varied interests, he is particularly keen on promoting new directions leading toward the confluence of spirituality and science.