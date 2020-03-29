Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Source: Photos of the week | Reuters.com

Opinion:

The phrase ‘sign of the times’ takes on a whole new meaning with the sign top right.

Everyone has their favorite news spots. The US Edition of Reuters is one of mine especially for The Wire which covers news in real-time.

Although there may be some editorial input here – I don’t know – the stories don’t seem to be sifted and organized as much as they are at other sites. The only priority here is time.

Click on the THE WIRE > at that site and it goes into a full-page format with or without photos.