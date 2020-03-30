Elton Shows Us Why It’s “Sir Elton John”

Did you see it? I imagine it will be on YouTube pretty soon if you missed it for some reason. I’m talking about the global iHeartRadio Living Room Concert.

Myself, I was impressed by some artists, less impressed by others. But hey, the heart was in all of the performances, and that’s what matters. Especially now.

Elton IMO should have performed longer. He’s by far the best of the lot. And a true gentleman. He emceed the event with humanity, class, and humor. It couldn’t have been better.

I guess I forget humility in that list of accolades, which is probably why Sir Elton chose not to steal the show.

But he did anyhow.