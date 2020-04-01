Earthpages.org

April 1 in Canada: Federal carbon tax jumps 50% and MPs’ salaries grow 2.1% | National Post | Opinion


Given the coronavirus crisis, the parliamentarians’ pay hike is ‘not only untimely but, frankly, it’s in poor taste,’ said Alberta MP Blaine Calkins

Source: April 1 in Canada: Federal carbon tax jumps 50% and MPs’ salaries grow 2.1% | National Post

Opinion:

Hopefully, our current health crisis makes some regimented scientists, geographers and politicians understand the difference between a real crisis and a political one.

Mr. Trudeau surely isn’t one of the enlightened. People are worried sick about staying alive and making ends meet and he will not repeal the carbon tax. Not only that. He is increasing it by 50%.

Emissions are down.

Any responsible government would respond to practical facts.

I repeat: Emissions are down.

Question: Why is the carbon tax going up?

Answer: See my previous article, Two responses – One made me feel hopeful, the other sick | Opinion

