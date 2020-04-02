Genetic information from an 800,000-year-old human fossil has been retrieved for the first time. The results shed light on one of the branching points in the human family tree, reaching much further back in time than previously possible.
Source: Oldest ever human genetic evidence clarifies dispute over our ancestors — ScienceDaily
Opinion:
Looking at this image gave me a bit of a twinge, which is reactional and not rational. This is a pic of the double-helix model of the DNA molecule. It has nothing to do with Covid-19, not directly anyhow. But because I’ve seen so much Covid-19 news with Photoshopped images of similar color, this image gave me a slight twinge.
The piece is posted as an educational distraction, which I think we all need. It is important to carry on with our interests and activities, as much as possible, while keeping abreast of the latest pandemic news.
Let’s be prepared but not panic. In any tight situation, cool heads will prevail.
I’m reminded of a poem that one of my first romantic partners sent me while she was away overseas. I was so young and in love and eagerly waiting on the mailman (this was back in the days of snail-mail).
True, the poem comes off a bit sexist today, but we can’t really judge the past from the present. Well, we can, but I’m not sure it’s entirely fair to do so.
If—
(‘Brother Square-Toes’—Rewards and Fairies)