Oldest ever human genetic evidence clarifies dispute over our ancestors — ScienceDaily | Opinion


Genetic information from an 800,000-year-old human fossil has been retrieved for the first time. The results shed light on one of the branching points in the human family tree, reaching much further back in time than previously possible.

Source: Oldest ever human genetic evidence clarifies dispute over our ancestors — ScienceDaily

Opinion:

Looking at this image gave me a bit of a twinge, which is reactional and not rational. This is a pic of the double-helix model of the DNA molecule. It has nothing to do with Covid-19, not directly anyhow. But because I’ve seen so much Covid-19 news with Photoshopped images of similar color, this image gave me a slight twinge.

The piece is posted as an educational distraction, which I think we all need. It is important to carry on with our interests and activities, as much as possible, while keeping abreast of the latest pandemic news.

Let’s be prepared but not panic. In any tight situation, cool heads will prevail.

I’m reminded of a poem that one of my first romantic partners sent me while she was away overseas. I was so young and in love and eagerly waiting on the mailman (this was back in the days of snail-mail).

True, the poem comes off a bit sexist today, but we can’t really judge the past from the present. Well, we can, but I’m not sure it’s entirely fair to do so.

If—

(‘Brother Square-Toes’—Rewards and Fairies)

If you can keep your head when all about you
    Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
    But make allowance for their doubting too;
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
    Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
    And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;
    If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
    And treat those two impostors just the same;
If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
    Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
    And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:

If you can make one heap of all your winnings
    And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings
    And never breathe a word about your loss;
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
    To serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
    Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
    Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
    If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
    With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
    And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/46473/if—
 

What are you thinking?

