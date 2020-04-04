Interested in how crime is responding to our humanitarian crisis? | Earthpages.ca | Opinion | Fiction

Source: Earthpages.ca_- News 24/7

Opinion:

Well, you shouldn’t be surprised. Many crooks instead of trying to help and make things better are living out their true nature. They’re trying to take advantage of this terrible situation for personal gain.

Instead of posting all of today’s new stories individually, I’ll link to Earthpages.ca – News 24/7 where you can see them all in a glance.

Fiction:

The fraudulent old professor sits at his desk. He’s got the virus. His young wife now sees thru his demented life of illegal surveillance and debauchery and she wants out. She’s leaving and moving in with her family.

She thought about exposing him to the virus – the perfect murder – but then realized that his death might affect her future pension. But now that he’s on the way out, she doesn’t care anymore. She just wants to get as far away from cold, abusive bastard as possible.

For a moment, as the professor looks at his monitor, seeing all the innocent people he’s screwed over and lists as a “threat,” all those innocents whom he has been violating for decades… for a moment the professor has a glimmer of true humanity.

It’s all meaningless, he thinks. My life has been one utter sham.

Will he finally spill the beans and come clean, making financial restitution possible for his many victims?

The professor could finger so many people and literally bring the system down, exposing the phony mask of legitimacy that hangs over his thoroughly corrupt practices.

Will he do it?

Will he do the right thing?

No, of course not. He will go to his death along with his tawdry secret.

He’s a coward, a weasel, and a liar. And he will leave this Earth that way.