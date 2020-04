AT LEAST 350,000 people are now involved in serious and organised crime in Britain – the majority with a sexual interest in children, it was revealed yesterday.

Source: NCA report: Child sex exploitation fuels organised crime

Opinion:

We tend to judge wayward, lower class individuals harshly when they commit crimes. But what about those polished monsters who don’t just trash a few homes but entire nations?

Why do we turn a blind eye to them?

And who’s worse?