the politics of pandemic

That’s rights folks. Another rare pic of me, dutifully obscured to hide my wrinkles… all in the noble name of art!

But seriously, this whole thing about masks has made it painfully clear just how political the human-animal can be. Even in the face of global disaster – let’s hope not – petty differences are still being played out among and within nations. I’m not saying this is right or wrong. I’m just saying that from a socio-historical angle, it is telling.

From the perspective of the sociology of science, we see very clearly just how political science can be. This is something I have argued for many years at earthpages, but nobody really listens I guess until it matters to them.

Don’t get me wrong. I believe the scientists are doing their very best and considering the tremendous amount of pressure they are under, we shouldn’t come out too hard over the possibility that we might have been knowingly or unwittingly mislead by “Big Brother” or “Big Sister.”

“Non-medical masks do no good.”

A few days later:

“We advise you to wear even a non-medical mask.”

Why the average Joe and Jane cannot see through the political mask that so many scientists wear is a mystery to me. As I say, it often doesn’t really matter until it happens to you.

Think about it.

It might just save your life.

Read main points in bold here.