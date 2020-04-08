Free VST production tool. And win more plug-ins every day by getting the highest score on Arcade Game

Source: sonible gives out free ‘stay@home’ plug-in and hosts daily contest – MusicTech

Opinion:

This is a pretty specialized freebie for our stay at home days. But I know that some of my readers are interested in music production, and this one looks like a good one.

I say ‘looks’ because I have installed it using remote desktop without sound. I can see that it’s working by looking at the levels change on the meters. But I can’t hear it yet. I’ll have to go upstairs for that.

Reminds me a bit of a music producer who progressively went deaf yet still managed to produce tracks simply by looking at graphical representations of the signal. Can’t remember his name but I was impressed when I heard the story a few years ago on the radio. Even more impressed when they played the song he mixed visually instead of aurally.

So without having actually heard the result of this VST plugin, I’m posting this now because the free offer expires April 13, 2020.

Producers, grab it while you can!

And me, I’m heading upstairs to check it out fully. 🙂

The Verdict:

Well, I’m upstairs and just tested this plugin out on two piano tracks and a guitar track for a mix I’m currently working on. I highly recommend it. Its AI scans the waveform and fills out and tames the sound so the instrument fits better within the overall mix, which is the goal most pros aim for.

Indy and live musicians may not mind jangly sounding mixes, some actually prefer them. But if you want to sell big, it basically has to be a polished product, almost like fitting your song into a box or tin can. Weird but that’s the way we’ve been conditioned to appreciate music these days. Err, at least, most music buyers have been conditioned that way.

Myself, I’m still seeking that magic formula and am not quite there yet. But I’m having a ball doing so.

Download this free plugin. You won’t regret it!