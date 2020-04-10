Earthpages.org

Watch “Good Friday 2020: Stations of the Cross” on YouTube | Opinion


Hi Folks, I didn’t blog anything yesterday because I was watching a sci-fi flick on TV. And then I worked on a piece of music that is really giving me a hard time. First, it sounded too distorted. I fixed that. Then the piano sounded too thin and metallic. I’m still working on that. It’s a nice tune but not ready yet.

Just getting set for bed, I thought I’d check the Covid-19 news—it’s bloody depressing but we have to stay up on it.

I saw this post about Good Friday, which ironically is the day Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Christ, as told in the New Testament.

It always sounds a bit strange to say this, but Happy Good Friday.

For Christians, the crucifixion is lamentable but also the very thing that makes Christ different from so many others. He was a real guy, showing us that the Kingdom of God is far more valuable than earthly life, itself.

How many of us would go that far? I mean, be willing to die rather than sin?

I think we all know the answer if we’re honest with ourselves.

Again, that’s what makes Christ unique.

Happy Good Friday.

He came for all of us.

You don’t need to learn a special language or be well-versed in abstract theories to have a relationship with God. Our Creator is way bigger than that. And all you have to do is open your mind to find out.

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.