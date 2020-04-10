Willie Nelson to host virtual ‘Farm Aid’ benefit concert with Neil Young, John Mellencamp amid coronavirus – National | Globalnews.ca

‘At Home with Farm Aid’ marks the fundraiser’s 35th anniversary. The event will broadcast live, for free, on April 11.

Opinion:

Willie Nelson is one of my favorite performers. He’s a natural.

According to the Ken Burns doc about Country Music, everyone knew Nelson was overflowing with talent but he didn’t quite fit into the country music mold as it existed in his younger days. It wasn’t until he began to do his own thing that his career really took off.

A lesson for many of us.