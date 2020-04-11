Blogging Pet Peeves – Calling Out The Hokum

We work hard at life. We work hard at blogging. We try our best to engage in meaningful discussions. But every now and then another blogger turns out to be very disappointing.

This has happened to me a couple of times with two different individuals.

Probably my biggest pet peeve is when some control freak invites you to comment and then doesn’t post your comment because it doesn’t fit into their little mold.

I dislike censorship. I really do.

To me, it’s a sign of weakness and insecurity, not strength.

So I hit a blogger’s nerve. Instead of dealing with it, what do they do?

One blogger just didn’t publish my comment. Another reposted a select snippet of my sentence – without mentioning my name – and totally out of context, thus warping my meaning and intent into something it was not.

All comments that followed were based on that blogger’s initial error.

To me, this blogger seems like a religious fundamentalist.

And isn’t that what so many fundamentalists and cultish people do?

They take tiny bits of texts and utterances and distort the meaning to fit within their limited belief system. And then they try to get as many ‘likes’ and followers as they can to muster up support for their childish and intellectually underdeveloped biases.

It probably makes them feel good for the short term. But this approach arguably ignores the very psychological issue that leads them to misquote and mangle in the first place.

I shouldn’t be annoyed. I do believe this kind of behavior arises in part from unresolved issues. I mean, if I hadn’t hit a nerve, my comments would not have been omitted and distorted. So I also feel compassion for these people.

But still, their behavior is not conducive to healthy dialog. It seems more like intellectual fascism.

Having said this, if we realize our mistakes and make amends, then no problem. But all too often individuals realize the error of their ways and yet do nothing.

Saving face is not bona fide spirituality. Getting at the truth is.

If we can’t open the doors to genuine dialogue – instead of just the ‘likes’ of our like-minded fans – then chances are we’ll remain stuck where we are without ever reaching our full, beautiful potential.