I’m sorry to say…

…that comments at Earthpages will now be moderated. I don’t like doing this but recently some real weirdos have hit my radar and I feel this is the best way to put a stop to destructive head games that could arise.

Earthpages is about dialog and positivity. Yes, I do critique various elements of things I feel could be better. For me, positivity isn’t sugar-coating or political correctness. Positivity is using the mind God gave you to try to pierce through layers of deception, foolishness and underhanded aggression.

So moderating comments is a preventative measure. Again, I don’t like it and sadly, all my great contacts will have to put up with slight delays in seeing their comments posted.

As usual, the vast majority of good folks have to pay for a few bad apples.

God Bless and I look forward to hearing from you… those of you who are sagacious and decent enough to be responsible, that is.