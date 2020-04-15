Earthpages.org

Beauty and the Bug


Here’s a shot I took some years ago. I’d paddled out to an island in Georgian Bay and, having pulled up my canoe, eagerly tested out a new Kodak camera I’d recently purchased. This camera didn’t have a great zoom but its colors were second to none. As you can see here, it gave nice “Kodak” style images.

Click in image for full-size at Flickr

The stake is driven into the Precambrian rock below. I’m not sure why but no doubt there is some reason.

If you look closely there’s a little bug climbing around on the left side of the stake. I wonder if it’s somehow aware of the beauty all around it.

We can’t really know but one thing science strongly suggests is that bugs perceive differently than human beings.

At the very least, I think this little guy or gal would feel the warmth of the sun and know that it was a lovely day.

What are you thinking?

