April – Geez… I wanted to post this today!

But I’m not going to.

I’m talking about an instrumental tune I’ve been working on since my last magnum opus, ha ha, Sane Asylum.

Looking back at Sane Asylum I hear that I could have mixed that better. I tend to rush because I get bored of the song and just want to get it out there.

Not a good idea.

The thing about sound editing is that it is TIME-CONSUMING. Unlike touching up a photo, a song has to be edited and then laboriously listened to. Sometimes you can just loop and listen to select parts you’re working on. But when you come to the final mixdown you have to render it to a .wav file and then listen… and when you hear the invevitable shortcomings or levels issues you have to reopen your DAW (Digital Audio Workstation), make the changes, and then do the whole process of rendering and listening over again… and again… and again… and…

It really gets tiring. Your ears even start to feel dull.

That’s where I’m at now, and to make matters worse, I was editing with WASAPI sound when I should have been using ASIO sound (which generally sounds better). So after working for hours in WASAPI I’m beginning the final mixdown/mastering all over again in ASIO.

But on the bright side, I just found a nice photo I might use to illustrate the song. I actually love illustrating my songs. Perhaps I should have been an illustrator in life!

To April and Spring… which has already sprung but in my song’s case, is coming soon (hopefully). 😊